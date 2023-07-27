CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.67. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,426,775 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
CEMIG Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of CEMIG
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.