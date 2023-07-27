CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.67. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,426,775 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

