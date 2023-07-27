CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $31.21 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

