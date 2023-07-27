Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 130.75 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 129.75 ($1.66), with a volume of 2904754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s payout ratio is -2,307.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.60 ($1.76).

Centrica Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -996.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,856.25 ($2,380.11). Insiders have bought a total of 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $660,949 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

