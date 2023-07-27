CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $98.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,388,000 after buying an additional 1,166,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

