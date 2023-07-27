CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$175.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.56.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$129.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. CGI has a twelve month low of C$100.74 and a twelve month high of C$142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.60.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.