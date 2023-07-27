Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

