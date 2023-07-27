Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.15 and traded as high as C$10.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 362,872 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
