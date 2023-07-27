Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.