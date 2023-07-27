Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

