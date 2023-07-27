Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as high as C$8.93. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 261,088 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

