Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as high as C$8.93. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 261,088 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Further Reading
