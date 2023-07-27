Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day moving average is $292.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.