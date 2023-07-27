Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.15-$6.35 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPK opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

