Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 125.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $573,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $573,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

