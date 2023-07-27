China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,137,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 12,146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.8 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Petroleum & Chemical
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.