China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,137,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 12,146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.8 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.