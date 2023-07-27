CIBC Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.56.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
CM opened at C$57.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.96. The firm has a market cap of C$52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$68.74.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
