Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $518.71 and last traded at $516.00, with a volume of 156145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $516.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.70 and its 200-day moving average is $460.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

