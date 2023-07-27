Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

