City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
City Office REIT Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CIO opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.
City Office REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
