Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY23 guidance at $0.75-$0.85 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

