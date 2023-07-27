CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.54. 4,206,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,274,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

