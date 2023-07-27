Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.80-$2.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearfield Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,333,000 after acquiring an additional 137,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

