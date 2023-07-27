Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CLPR opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLPR. Raymond James raised Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

