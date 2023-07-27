Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Clipper Realty Price Performance
Shares of CLPR opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clipper Realty
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.