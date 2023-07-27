Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NET opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.42 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,445 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,325. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9,758.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

