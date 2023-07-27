CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10, RTT News reports. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

