Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

CCOI opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 275.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,344,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 103,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 962,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

