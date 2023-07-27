Cohu (COHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COHU opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Cohu has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 1,924.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

