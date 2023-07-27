Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.11 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.22.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

