Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

