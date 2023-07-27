Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Up 6.1% After Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.31. 1,010,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,624,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Comerica Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.