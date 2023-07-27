Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Comerica stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

