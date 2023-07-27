Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 756,142 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of SBS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

