Comparing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Maritime and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 10 0 2.71

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than United Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Maritime and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises -9.72% -25.86% -2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.02 $37.49 million N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.84 billion 2.92 -$2.16 billion ($4.07) -24.79

United Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats United Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.