Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,042.80

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,042.80 ($26.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,082 ($26.70). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,016 ($25.85), with a volume of 3,960,940 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,385 ($30.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The company has a market capitalization of £35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,778.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,042.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,068.49%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

