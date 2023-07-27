Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.11. Compugen shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 120,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.66.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Compugen by 250.0% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

