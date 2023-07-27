Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 100,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

