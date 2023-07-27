Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $305.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $272.20 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

