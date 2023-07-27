Constellation Software Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $11.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $80.12 per share.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,870.00.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,768.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2,706.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,530.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,829.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

