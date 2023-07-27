Contrasting Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) & BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and BigBear.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.11 -$114.13 million ($1.37) -3.67 BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.78 -$121.67 million ($1.00) -1.93

Analyst Ratings

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognyte Software and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.48%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -30.95% -42.06% -19.79% BigBear.ai -80.28% -4,639.70% -61.22%

Risk & Volatility

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats BigBear.ai on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

