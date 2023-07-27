Contrasting Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) & Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $431.89 million 2.92 -$61.17 million ($1.98) -15.63 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.11 -$114.13 million ($1.37) -3.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Everbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.0% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -12.90% -3.52% -0.77% Cognyte Software -30.95% -42.06% -19.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Everbridge and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cognyte Software 0 1 0 0 2.00

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.48%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Summary

Everbridge beats Cognyte Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.