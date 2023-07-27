Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 52,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 96,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Cool in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Cool ( NYSE:CLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

