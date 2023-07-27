Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $682.46 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.91%.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE CPS opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
