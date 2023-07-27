Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $682.46 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.91%.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.