Cormark Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AYA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.18. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of C$14.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

