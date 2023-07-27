Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$96.81 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%.
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
