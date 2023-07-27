Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corsair Gaming Trading Up 0.6 %
Corsair Gaming stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corsair Gaming
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.