Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

