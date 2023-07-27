Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.80-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Corteva has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,237,000 after purchasing an additional 197,226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

