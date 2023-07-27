CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CorVel by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,475,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.22. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

