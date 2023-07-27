Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

