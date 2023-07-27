Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Trading Down 1%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03. 39,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 77,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Coya Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.