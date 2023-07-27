Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Trading Down 1%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03. 39,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 77,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.