CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.59 million. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRA International Price Performance

CRA International stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. CRA International has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $741.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

