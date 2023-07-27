Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 92.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

